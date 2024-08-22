iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Raised by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after buying an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,046,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,823 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

