iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.69

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 90715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.04.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 429.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46,932 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.