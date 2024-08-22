iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 330,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

