iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,704. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.