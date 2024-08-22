iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $50.45. Approximately 19,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 42,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $428.83 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

