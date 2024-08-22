iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,091,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 422,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares during the period.

IYW traded down $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $147.36. The company had a trading volume of 515,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.47. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

