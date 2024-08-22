Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Sells C$30,450.00 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

Jonathan Victor Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total value of C$17,362.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$28,488.75.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE JAG opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

