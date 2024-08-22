Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,505 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 1,804,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,586. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.