Jaret Sprott Sells 37,414 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$53.34. 1,620,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The stock has a market cap of C$30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.42. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$53.82.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPL

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.