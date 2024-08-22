Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $189.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $177.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.32.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $150.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,180.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,798 shares of company stock worth $16,014,496. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,370.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,507,000 after acquiring an additional 504,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $35,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after purchasing an additional 228,444 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.