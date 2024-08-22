Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.85). 1,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447 ($5.81).

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 463.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 453.33. The firm has a market cap of £52.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,216.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

