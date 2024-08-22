Joule Financial LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Joule Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 281,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 161,158 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 5.8 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 510,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,519. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $755.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

