Joule Financial LLC Purchases 764 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 2.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 235.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Cameco stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

