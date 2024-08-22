Joule Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. PayPal makes up approximately 1.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,805,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

