JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LINE. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an inline rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.
Get Our Latest Report on Lineage
Lineage Stock Up 0.2 %
Insider Activity at Lineage
In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Lineage
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lineage
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.