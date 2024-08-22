JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LINE. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an inline rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Get Lineage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lineage

Lineage Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Lineage

Shares of LINE stock opened at $86.46 on Monday. Lineage has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.