JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $30.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Doximity Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $36.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,018 over the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,823,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $91,673,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $35,995,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

