JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $202.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.07.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ opened at $114.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $146.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.