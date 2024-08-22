JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $215.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $618.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

