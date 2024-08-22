JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $15.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NU stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. NU has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NU by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420,994 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NU by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after buying an additional 21,342,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

