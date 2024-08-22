JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $78.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.60.

NYSE ALB opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 57.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Albemarle by 90.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 165.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,704 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

