Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.03

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 377169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,795 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.