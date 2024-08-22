Justin A. Renz Sells 5,289 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $30,993.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,206.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

