Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

KMDA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

KMDA stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1,956.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 690,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

