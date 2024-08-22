Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
KMDA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1,956.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 690,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
