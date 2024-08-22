Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.16

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.94 billion and $73.37 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,511,017,883 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,505,853,707.609306. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15867715 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $91,771,753.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

