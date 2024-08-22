Kava (KAVA) Trading 5.3% Higher This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Kava has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $369.32 million and $9.43 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00038412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,768 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.