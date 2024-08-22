Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target to $21.00

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Hippo Stock Performance

HIPO opened at $18.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. Hippo has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.16). Hippo had a negative net margin of 57.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hippo will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hippo news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $272,309.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 123,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,372 shares of company stock worth $352,743. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

