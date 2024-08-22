Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 119,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 31,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

XOM traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $114.85. 5,010,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,071,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $452.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.