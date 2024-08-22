Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEL shares. Cormark increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

KEL stock opened at C$6.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.97. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$8.16.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Also, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$91,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $483,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

