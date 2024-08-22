KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.65.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.45 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

