Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Senior Officer Eileen Marikar Sells 1,888 Shares

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$39.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of C$30.08 and a 12 month high of C$40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.64.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

