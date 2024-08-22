Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Senior Officer Eileen Marikar Sells 1,888 Shares

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79.
Keyera Stock Performance
Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$39.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of C$30.08 and a 12 month high of C$40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51.
Keyera Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
