Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,276,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 945,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 269,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 737,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 136,902 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 11,349,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,052,982. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

