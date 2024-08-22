KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $122.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.77.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR opened at $118.75 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

