Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Approximately 23,883,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 62,032,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

Kodal Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.47.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

