Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

TSE LIF opened at C$29.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.97. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$28.48 and a one year high of C$34.18.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 89.67%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

