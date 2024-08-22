Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.19

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $4.93. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 15,091 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVRO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.21.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

