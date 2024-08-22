Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 80.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 15,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,951 shares of company stock worth $2,471,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Doximity stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.80. 208,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

