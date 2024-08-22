Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 195,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.54. The stock had a trading volume of 761,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $115.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.58%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

