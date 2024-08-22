Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,450 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,700.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,527,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,202,653. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

