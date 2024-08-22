Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 38,313 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $27,585,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 439,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,684 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $6,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. 1,197,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.