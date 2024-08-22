Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.