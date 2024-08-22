Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.08. 418,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

