Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.53 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.82. 623,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

