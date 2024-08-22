Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,927,000 after acquiring an additional 206,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,043,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 0.0 %

ROL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,385. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

