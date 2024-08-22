Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 330 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,630 shares of company stock valued at $23,447,151 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.11. The company had a trading volume of 810,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,720. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.83 and a 1-year high of $510.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.