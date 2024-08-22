Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $841,000 Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $13.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.03. 240,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

