Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 4.8%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 482,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,081,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

The company has a market cap of $546.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

