Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 41.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

