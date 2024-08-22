Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Liberty Global Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.