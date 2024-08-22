LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading 5% Higher

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.07. 1,254,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,513,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $22,395,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,932,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,981,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,037,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,647,876 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,457 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

