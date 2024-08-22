Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lilium Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Lilium has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the second quarter worth $328,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in Lilium by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

