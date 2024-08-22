LimeWire Price Reaches $0.19 (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $55.81 million and $5.85 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.19477443 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,764,743.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

